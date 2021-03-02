Jamie Carragher makes strong claim about Everton’s top-four chances

Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit, Jamie Carragher, has suggested that Everton should be aiming for European places this season.

Everton are only two points behind fourth-placed West Ham with a game in hand as well. With 12 games remaining, they have a very good chance of qualifying for the Champions League spot.

Carragher, however, has suggested that “they may just fall short” in the race as teams like Liverpool and Chelsea have better squad depth than them.

However, he has made a bold claim that if Everton don’t qualify for Europe that will be a disappointment, adding anything can possible for Everton with an experienced and world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

The Sky Sports pundit on Monday night football has suggested that Everton should at least qualify for the Europa League. But, given the situation they’re in there’s no harm to aim for the Champions League qualification as well.

🗣"If they don't qualify for Europe that will be a disappointment" @Carra23 thinks Everton will fall short of getting Champions League football but believes they will be able to get Europa League pic.twitter.com/lYHQzIE2LY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2021

Carragher is absolutely spot on here. In fact, Ancelotti has said time and again this season that they are looking to build a foundation, step by step.

The Italian boss suggested yesterday that getting into the Champions League “will be a dream”, but his side will keep on fighting till the end.

