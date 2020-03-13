Jamie Carragher makes a point about Liverpool and Leeds United

Jamie Carragher has shared his concerns about Liverpool and Leeds United on Twitter.
The Liverpool legend, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has suggested that the league season in the top tiers of English football should finish for winners, promotion and relegation issues to be decided.
Earlier today, the Premier League and the Championship were postponed until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Liverpool are just two games away from winning the Premier League title this season, while Leeds are currently at the top of the Championship table.
Inevitable the @premierleague @EFL will be suspended today. You can’t start next season until this one finishes when ever that is. No title winners? Who goes in the @ChampionsLeague next season??Leeds WBA +1 miss out on PL??? 3 clubs in Prem stay up.
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2020
League season has to finish
While it is unclear at the moment when league football, not just in the UK but across Europe, will resume, it is imperative that the current campaign has to come to a conclusion – it simply cannot be cancelled.
After all, it would not be fair on clubs such as Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds who are doing well at the moment.
The best course of action would be to play out this season’s games, including the playoffs, even if that takes the campaign into June or July.
The Euro 2020 has to be postponed, and if any football should be cancelled for this season, then it should be the Champions League and/or the Europa League.