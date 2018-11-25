Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Wolves’ Conor Coady

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on the Wolves defender Conor Coady.
The former Liverpool player explained that Coady has an excellent attitude and he is a manager’s dream.
The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for Wolves and he has shown that he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League.
Carragher believes the former Liverpool academy graduate is one of the nicest players around and his attitude will take him far in the game.
The popular pundit said to Sky Sports: “He is one of the nicest lads you could meet and he has a great attitude. Forget football ability for one moment, if you have got those two things that gives you a great chance of going far in the game. The only way you can describe him is that he’s a manager’s dream.”
Coady will be delighted to hear these comments from former professionals like Carragher and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season.
The 25-year-old’s game is based on concentration and hard work. Despite not being blessed with tremendous natural ability, he has made up for it with his determination and dedication.
The Wolves star will be hoping to earn a place in the England lineup now.