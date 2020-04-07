Jamie Carragher explains why Aston Villa star Jack Grealish made his Team of the Season

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher raised eyebrows after including Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in his Premier League Team of the Season.
The campaign is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are just nine/10 games left for it to finish, and it’s not too early to pick the Team of the Year.
Carragher picked Grealish ahead of several EPL stars, and he has taken to Twitter to explain why:
Been hugely impressed with him this season, I don’t watch every game of every team so I judge a lot on when I watch them & he’s always been good. Always looks like he has time on the ball. https://t.co/EE6vc3K9eZ
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 7, 2020
Grealish has scored seven league goals and assisted six others in 26 league appearances for Villa this term, and is the major reason why they still have a chance of surviving relegation.
There are calls for England boss Gareth Southgate to hand him a Three Lions call-up, and he is definitely closer to one more than ever.
Villa are currently 19th in the table with a game in hand, and Grealish’s Premier League suitors are mostly hoping they go down so as to boost their chances of landing the 24-year-old.
He definitely won’t be short of suitors even if Dean Smith’s side escape the drop, and it will be interesting to see if the Villa Park outfit can hold on to him beyond this season.