Jamie Carragher: Everton lacking quality striker

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels that Everton are hurting badly due to a lack of a quality striker.
Marco Silva’s side lost 3-1 against West Ham in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Everton spent big on bolstering their attacking departments over the last two transfer windows, signing players like Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott, Richarlison, and Bernard.
However, Carragher feels that they still lack a quality striker in the side.
However, the Sky Sports pundit was full of praise for the two Everton full-backs, especially for their attacking play.
“Great result for West Ham the front 3 outstanding! Have to stick with 433. Everton really poor defensively but Digne/Kenny delivery from out wide excellent, but the lack of a quality striker really hurting the Blues,” he said on his Twitter account on Sunday.
Great result for @WestHamUtd the front 3 outstanding! Have to stick with 433. Everton really poor defensively but Digne/Kenny delivery from out wide excellent, but the lack of a quality striker really hurting the Blues. #EVEWHU
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 16, 2018
Both Digne and Kenny were brilliant going forward, but they need to focus on their defensive duties as well.
Once Richarlison returns from suspension, Digne can focus more on defensive duties. Kenny, on the other hand, is nowhere near a complete full-back like Seamus Coleman, but he is good going forward.
Tosun is yet to score in the Premier League this season, but he has been impressive overall. Carragher probably is right, and Everton may need to sign a striker who can score 20-25 goals in a season.