Jamie Carragher comments on Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has recently said in a Q/A interview session that he could consider leaving Spurs in the future if the club do not match his ambitions.
It has been a disappointing campaign for Spurs, and they have a big task on their hands to get into the top four this season. Jose Mourinho hasn’t found it easy following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino while massive investment is needed in the squad.
Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that Kane may struggle to seal a move away from the North London club because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He feels that potential suitors could struggle to match his hefty price-tag thought to be in the region of £150 million.
Carragher feels that the 26-year-old has ‘reached the crossroads of his career’ at the worst time possible. Kane has netted 17 goals this season, and has been linked with a move to both the Manchester clubs.
The Sky Sports pundit is absolutely spot on here. Football clubs all over the world are struggling financially due to the global pandemic, and players and senior staff are being asked to take a pay-cut. It means clubs would struggle to pay such big transfer fees, and as a result, Kane might have to wait.
“Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the worst time possible,” Carragher said in The Telegraph. “In other circumstances, the Tottenham striker’s comments suggesting he would consider a move in the near future would be reasonable.
“Spurs fans may not like it, but I can understand why Kane is wondering whether his trophy ambitions will be served elsewhere. The Mauricio Pochettino era is over and the lifespan of an excellent but ultimately unsuccessful team is winding down.
“But these are far from normal times, with clubs losing money and needing to cut costs rather than plan major investments in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. That means if players in the highest price bracket want out of their clubs, there is less chance they will get their wish.
“Kane is in that category. A limited number of clubs can afford him, and I am not sure how many have the appetite to engage in a fractious negotiation with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the current climate.”