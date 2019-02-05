Jamie Carragher claims Jurgen Klopp made a mistake letting Nathaniel Clyne join Bournemouth

Liverpool’s title aspirations took another huge hit on Monday night following their 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
The Reds also drew 1-1 against Leicester City last time out and their lead at the top of the Premier League table has now been reduced to just three points.
Manchester City will go top of the table on goal difference with a win over Everton on Wednesday, and Liverpool could now start to feel the pressure more than ever.
Jurgen Klopp’s men put in a sloppy display against the Hammers, and club legend Jamie Carragher reckons the lack of quality depth is starting to take its toll on the side.
With Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, James Milner was deployed at right-back, and Carragher believes backup option Nathaniel Clyne shouldn’t have been allowed to join Bournemouth last month.
“On the right back situation, Klopp’s made a mistake letting Clyne go. I know there were a couple of injuries but you don’t need to let him go — keep him there,” the former defender said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, as quoted by ECHO.
“At the moment James Milner has played there twice now and watching him you can’t quite believe he played left back so well for so long. He looks like someone completely out of position.”
Milner struggled all night as the hosts regularly looked to exploit the right side of Liverpool’s defence with the veteran being the weakest point.
Liverpool host Bournemouth next before travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, and Klopp will hope his injured players can return to action quick enough ahead of the title-defining fixtures ahead.