Jamie Carragher believes Marco Silva is a quality striker away from replicating Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham work

Everton have failed to impress this season despite an impressive start to the campaign that saw them lose just three of their opening 13 league games.
The Goodison Park outfit have since lost five more times and have won just seven of 21 games played.
Much more was expected from manager Marco Silva after additions were made to the squad during the summer transfer window, and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri isn’t pleased with the results and Everton’s current position in the table.
The Toffees’ squad is without a doubt one of the best outside the top-six, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes they are still in need of a top striker having failed to effectively replace Romelu Lukaku.
“The challenge for Silva is to replicate Pochettino’s work, although he has not had the fortune to inherit a striker of Harry Kane’s quality at Goodison,” the former defender wrote in his Telegraph column.
“The loss of Romelu Lukaku continues to have a debilitating effect on Everton’s ability to turns draws into wins and narrow losses into draws.”
Tottenham hardly invest heavily in the transfer market and have spent way less than Everton have done in recent windows.
However, manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to impress and the London club are seen as one of the few challengers for the title this season.
It remains to be seen if the Merseysiders will be bringing in players this month, but landing a quality out-and-out striker will do them a lot of good, and it could go a long way in ensuring they finish 2018-19 on an impressive note.