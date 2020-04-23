Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to spend big on two key positions

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes his former club need to spend big on two key positions in order to sustain a strong challenge for the Premier League title next term.
The Merseyside giants have outclassed their opponents during the course of the current campaign and they are presently a staggering 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table.
The Reds require only a maximum of six points from the remaining nine games to win their maiden Premier League crown but that may depend on whether the season restarts after the coronavirus shutdown.
Regardless of this, the club are likely to strengthen their squad for the 2020/21 campaign and Carragher has mentioned two key areas of the playing field whether they need to add more depth.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said that the first XI does not require any improvement but they should recruit someone, who will provide strong competition to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for a starting spot in the frontline.
The 42-year-old added that the club should also look to sign a top-class left-back, who can successfully fulfil the back-up duties for Andrew Robertson.
“I think if you look at the eleven, it is very difficult to improve that really I just think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi as a back-up. Hence why Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner, really,” he told Sky Sports (h/t Standard Sport)
“For me, certainly a strong understudy to Robertson and certainly someone who is going to push that front three. They certainly need to spend big and keep themselves ahead of the pack.”
Liverpool definitely have the aim of bolstering the attacking department for next season and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner remains the prime target. The club are, however, yet to make any approach to sign him.
