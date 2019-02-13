Jamie Carragher believes a Liverpool win at Old Trafford sends a massive message to everyone

Liverpool’s next Premier League game comes against Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday (February 24), and despite the fact that there will be 11 games left to play afterwards, there is no denying that the outcome of that game could have a huge say on the title race.
The Reds are currently tied on points with Manchester City at the top of the table, but they are behind on goal difference and have a game in hand.
The defending champions aren’t looking to give up on their title defence, and many feel they are favourites given how they handed Chelsea a 6-0 demolition over the weekend.
Liverpool will be looking to respond with a win against United, but former defender Jamie Carragher believes the game isn’t a must-win.
However, he reckons leaving Old Trafford with all three points will be a huge statement of intent from Jurgen Klopp’s men.
“It’s very important, probably Liverpool’s most difficult remaining fixture. Man City have to go there as well,” the Reds legend told the ECHO.
“We don’t have to win, but if we win there it sends a massive message. Not just to Man City, but it’s a big statement to everyone. That would be a little blow to City, because it is that fixture that both sides are wondering if the other could lose or draw.
“It’s a huge game, but there’s 12 left. Every one of them is massive.”
Liverpool strolled to a comfortable 3-1 victory when both sides met at Anfield in December, leading to the sack of Jose Mourinho.
United are yet to lose a league game since, drawing one and winning eight, and leapfrogging Chelsea and Arsenal to fourth-place in the table as a result.
There are 14 points between both sides now, and a loss for United will deal a blow on their chances of ending the season in their current position.
A win for Liverpool will definitely do the squad a lot of good and help boost their morale, and it could set the perfect tone needed to win the title during the run-in.