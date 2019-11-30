Jamie Bowden closing in on new Tottenham deal

Tottenham are close to agreeing on a new deal with Jamie Bowden.
The highly rated youngster is in advanced talks with the London club and an agreement is close according to Football Insider.
Apparently, it could be a three-and-a-half-year extension which will keep Bowden at the club until 2023.
As per Daily Mail, the deal has already been agreed.
The 18-year-old has been a star for Spurs’ youth teams and it is no surprise that the Premier League outfit want to hold on to him.
Bowden has a big future ahead of him and he has all the tools to succeed at the highest level. He could follow in the footsteps of Harry Winks and become a valuable first team player in the coming seasons.
It will be interesting to see how he develops in the next few years. It would be tough for him to break into the first team right now, especially with Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Wanyama and Skipp ahead of him in the pecking order.
Perhaps a loan move would be ideal for him once his contract is sorted with Spurs.
Both parties would benefit from a productive loan spell.