James Tavernier sends out a message after Rangers’ draw vs Maribor

Rangers midfielder James Tavernier sent out a message to the fans after the club’s 0-0 draw away to Maribor.
Tavernier took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game. He also thanked the travelling fans for their outstanding support.
Great feeling getting through to the play off round 😁🙌🏽 Another unbelievable shift from the boys to get a clean sheet!! A big shout out to the big man in goals with the 2 outstanding saves 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Thank you to the travelling fans! Amazing support 💪🏽 Onto Sunday now 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/5aKOxKj85Q
— James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) August 16, 2018
Rangers picked up a 3-1 aggregate win over Maribor in the Europa League and they are now two games away from the group stages of the competition. The fans will be expecting a similar level of performance against FC Ufa as well.
The Gers failed to create too many chances against Maribor last night but they did very well to keep a clean sheet. Rangers keeper Allan McGregor produced some stunning saves including a penalty stop to help his side over the line.
Tavernier thanked the shot-stopper for his penalty save on Twitter. The Rangers captain had gifted the late penalty to Maribor.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Tavernier’s message on Twitter last night.
I’m just glad you are getting a chance to play in a real Rangers side @James_Tavernier. It’s nights like this that playing for Rangers is all about. No disrespect to the guys who helped us up through the league but it’s this level guys need to be at to were famous blue shirt
— Andy The Photo Dr (@andythephotoDr) August 17, 2018
