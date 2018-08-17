Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours James Tavernier sends out a message after Rangers’ draw vs Maribor

James Tavernier sends out a message after Rangers’ draw vs Maribor

17 August, 2018 Europa League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers midfielder James Tavernier sent out a message to the fans after the club’s 0-0 draw away to Maribor.

Tavernier took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game. He also thanked the travelling fans for their outstanding support.

Rangers picked up a 3-1 aggregate win over Maribor in the Europa League and they are now two games away from the group stages of the competition. The fans will be expecting a similar level of performance against FC Ufa as well.

The Gers failed to create too many chances against Maribor last night but they did very well to keep a clean sheet. Rangers keeper Allan McGregor produced some stunning saves including a penalty stop to help his side over the line.

Tavernier thanked the shot-stopper for his penalty save on Twitter. The Rangers captain had gifted the late penalty to Maribor.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Tavernier’s message on Twitter last night.

 

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers' performance against Maribor
Charlie Adam reacts to Rangers result on Twitter

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com