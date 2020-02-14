James Tavernier says Rangers players have let down Steven Gerrard

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers ace James Tavernier believes that the players have let down Steven Gerrard this season.
The 28-year-old revealed that the players haven’t managed to deal with the pressure properly and they will have to do better.
The Ibrox outfit crashed to a defeat against Kilmarnock in their last outing and it seems that they are going to miss out on the league title once again.
He said (quotes via Daily Record): “It happened last year. It’s really hard to swallow that we are doing this. I know every one of the boys is disappointed as we let the club and the fans down. That’s the worst part of it. I know the gaffer takes a lot of the heat, but each one of us has to take the heat. He’s taken the brunt for us all season, but this one is simply down to the players. Every single one of us needs to look at ourselves. He [Gerrard] has improved everything since he’s come in the door. He’s improved the squad and talent-wise we know we are a better team [than Kilmarnock], but it’s how we apply ourselves and how we handle the pressure. Simply enough, we didn’t handle the pressure at Kilmarnock.”
Celtic are ten points clear at the top and they are in scintillating form right now.
Rangers will struggle to catch up unless Celtic collapse in the remaining months of the season.
The Ibrox outfit have shown that they have the quality to win the title but their inconsistency and weak mentality have cost them.
Gerrard has improved the side a lot since his arrival but the players need to improve their mentality to sustain a title challenge.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers perform in the coming weeks.
The players will know that defeats like the one against Kilmarnock are simply unacceptable. The fans will demand a reaction from the players as well.
Similar results damaged Rangers’ title hopes last year and Tavernier is disappointed with a repeat of such performances this year.