James Tavernier reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

22 October, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers closed the gap with Celtic to two points in the Scottish Premiership after the Ibrox side won 4-1 against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard, the Gers boss, has done extremely well in such a short time, and secured a crucial win in the Premiership away from home for the first time.

Ryan Kent, on loan from Liverpool, scored the opening goal for Rangers. The home side restored parity in the 80th minute when Steven Boyd scored to set up an even contest.

The Gers shifted their gears, and three quick goals – two from the penalty spot by James Tavernier and one from Alfredo Morelos – swung the game back in Rangers’ favour.

After the match, Tavernier took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He is happy that the Gers have managed to pick up all three points.

Rangers fans quickly responded to his tweet, and praised their skipper for yet another brilliant performance.

The 26-year-old defender has been in excellent form this season, and has scored six goals already.

Rangers will now face Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday in the Europa League before a League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

