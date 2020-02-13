James Tavernier reacts to Rangers defeat

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Club captain James Tavernier shared his thoughts on the performance after the game. The 28-year-old full-back believes it was an embarrassing display.
He added that Rangers defended poorly and conceded goals they should be preventing.
Tavernier said (quotes via Daily Record): “I’m embarrassed with the performance we put in the second half. It’s happened a few times now where the other team are starting to get the upper hand and the crowd is getting behind them and we’re just not dealing with it. It’s worrying. I’ve been with this team long enough to know we’ve been in situations and we’ve handled it but not tonight and it’s very disappointing to let all the fans see that tonight. We’re trying to go all the way to the end and compete for this title but tonight we didn’t see the hunger enough to see off the game. We’ve been conceding bad goals, it’s as simple as that. We know we’re going to create chances. We missed opportunities tonight but at the end of the day, us as a team need to keep the ball out of the back of the net.”
Rangers were under pressure to win the game and the defeat will come as a huge blow to their title hopes.
Celtic are now ten points clear at the top of the table and it seems like Rangers will need a miracle to bridge that gap between now and the end of the season.
Rangers have a game in hand but the gap is considerable and Celtic are in red hot form right now.
Inconsistency has been a major problem for Steven Gerrard’s side this season and unless they find a solution, they will struggle to push Celtic for the title.
Rangers have the quality to beat any side in the country on their day. However, they will have to improve their mentality and add consistency to their game.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from this defeat now. Steven Gerrard will demand a big reaction in the next game.