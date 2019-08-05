James Tavernier posts message on Twitter after Rangers win vs Kilmarnock

Glasgow Rangers opened their 2019-20 Scottish Premiership campaign with a nervy win against Kilmarnock away from Ibrox on Sunday.
With Celtic having won their opening fixture on Saturday, the Gers were slightly under pressure to pick up all three points and maintain the intensity.
The Gers skipper James Tavernier took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
What a feeling 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/doRJDw4t11
— James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) August 4, 2019
Rangers have badly struggled against Killie in recent years, and last season they dropped 10 points against them.
And it seemed like Rangers would drop points again away from Ibrox when Stephen O’Donnell lashed in a leveller in the 83rd minute.
However, Connor Goldson’s stoppage-time header ensured Rangers start their new season on a winning note.
Scott Arfield opened the scoring for Rangers in the 16th minute. Tavernier was heavily involved in the opening goal, as Arfield made the simplest job of tapping it in from close range from a corner taken by the skipper.
Tavernier has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox, with Premier League outfit Newcastle United vying for his signature.
However, the 27-year-old has always maintained that he is happy at Ibrox.