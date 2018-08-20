James Tavernier lavishes praise on Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos

Rangers secured their place in the last eight of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock yesterday.
A sublime hat-trick from Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos sealed another important win for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Club captain James Tavernier believes that the squad are reaping the rewards of a strong pre-season. The Rangers man claims that the players were made to work very hard and it has improved their fitness. It seems that Steven Gerrard’s challenging sessions earlier in the summer have led to a fitter and sharper Rangers squad.
Tavernier added that he is delighted to see that Morelos is scoring goals regularly and he wants the squad to keep grinding out the results. He also referred to the Colombian as ‘a real, big asset’.
He said: “I’m happy he is scoring goals and we’re getting results and getting through to the next round today. As soon as the gaffer came in, he spoke about everyone being in prime condition and our body fat was to be in prime condition, and the running we did in Marbella was hard and you can see the benefits. We played on Thursday night but we looked fitter today and I think Alfredo is seeing the benefits of it – he is looking unbelievably sharp and he has been a real, big asset for us in the games.”
Bordeaux tried to sign Morelos this summer but Rangers turned down the bid. The fans will be delighted to see that their star striker is staying at the club, especially with the kind of form he is in right now.
Rangers are now unbeaten in nine games under their new manager and they will be hoping to add to that run in the midweek game against FC Ufa.