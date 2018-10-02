James Tavernier has a message for his Rangers teammates

Rangers crashed to a defeat against Livingston last time out and club captain James Tavernier has urged his teammates to use that experience in the upcoming matches and perform better.
After the game on Sunday, the Rangers players were offended by the celebrations from the Livingston players and Tavernier believes that those taunts should act as inspiration for the players.
He said: “Teams will celebrate how they celebrate but we just have to use that as fuel to improve ourselves and move on. Our players don’t need to be involved in anything like that. There will be players in certain teams who will try to wind us up. We can’t be seen to be reacting to that sort of behaviour. It is something we need to stay away from. It is going to happen. It is a big result for them against Rangers.”
The Rangers defender also opened up about the side’s poor away form. Rangers have not won away from home since February.
The 26-year-old revealed that the Scottish giants aren’t suffering from travel sickness and their performance against Villarreal earlier in the season proves that.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers perform against Hearts in their next game. Steven Gerrard’s men will have to win and close the gap in order to strengthen their place in the title race.
Rangers are sixth in the Scottish Premiership right now after seven games. They are eight points behind Hearts and they cannot afford to drop points here.