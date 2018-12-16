James Tavernier believes Rangers can win the league if they take the defensive game from Vienna into the remainder of the season

Rangers crashed out of Europe following Thursday’s 1-0 loss at the hands of Rapid Vienna, but at least, it will now afford them the chance to fully concentrate on their domestic campaign.
Third-placed Light Blues are three points behind leaders Kilmarnock and two behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, and skipper James Tavernier believes his side need to buckle up if they are to have any chance of winning the title.
Rangers only lost twice in Europe, setting a club record of 11 games without defeat as they impressed on the continent.
However, they have already lost thrice in the league and did crash out of the Scottish League Cup at the hands of Aberdeen.
Nevertheless, they are still very much in the title race and in running for the Scottish Cup, and Tavernier believes how they fare during the busy festive fixture schedule will define their campaign.
The defender reckons Rangers have a chance of going all the way should they manage to replicate their European form – most especially Thursday’s performance – on the domestic fronts.
“I just want us to take the levels we have shown in European football into the league. We need to show that level of desire, the hunger the energy and that concentration in every single game,” Tavernier told The Scottish Sun.
“It is always going to be a different occasion when you play against teams that are going to be open in European football.
“If we take the defensive game from Vienna into the remainder of the season we have got a good chance to get a lot of points.”
It remains to be seen if Rangers can reproduce some of the impressive performances they delivered in Europe domestically, but doing that on a consistent basis would no doubt go a long way in boosting their chances of a silverware this term.