James Rodriguez wants Carlo Ancelotti reunion at Everton

Real Madrid would be looking to offload some of their unwanted players at the club in the summer.
The likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale could be sold in the summer transfer window, with Everton being reportedly linked. Spanish newspaper Marca reported earlier this month that Everton are looking to bolster their squad with some elite-level talents, and Ancelotti wants to sign the Madrid duo.
According to transfer expert Nico Schira, Everton are leading the race to sign Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The Toffees are ‘in a bid to sign’ the £50-million rated Colombian international this summer.
#Everton are in a bid to sign #RealMadrid’s midfielder #JamesRodriguez this summer. James himself would be keen on a reunion with manager Carlo #Ancelotti at Goodison Park. #transfers #EFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 12, 2020
The 28-year-old, who arguably played his best football under Ancelotti, would be keen on a reunion with the Italian boss. The Colombian has struggled for regular games, and has scored just one goal and has provided one assist in seven La Liga matches.
Competition from Tottenham
Earlier this month Canal RCN reported that Spurs could end up signing the Colombian international this summer.
He is touted as a potential Christian Eriksen replacement, and Spurs should not hesitate in making a move for him during the summer. However, Spurs will only sign him if Harry Kane moves the other way.
As it stands, Everton are leading the race for the Colombian’s signature.