James Rodriguez posts message on Twitter after signing for Everton

Everton completed their second signing of the summer yesterday after landing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

The Toffees signed Allan from Napoli last week, and are reportedly set to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford this week.





The Colombian attacking midfielder took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after completing the move.

A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment. Una nueva etapa y un nuevo desafío en mi carrera. Feliz, con muchas ganas de empezar, lleno de ilusión y compromiso.@Everton 💙 pic.twitter.com/JmPYoTP4u8 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 7, 2020

Everton have reportedly paid £20m to secure the signature of Rodriguez.

The 29-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Goodison Park, with the option for a further season.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil that summer.

He enjoyed his best spell at Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti but fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombian, who was entering the last year of his contract with Los Blancos, featured 14 times for the La Liga champions last season.

Rodriguez said that Ancelotti was the biggest factor why he chose to join Everton. It is the third time he has been signed by Ancelotti, having joined the Italian at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Colombian won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Real. While playing for Bayern for two seasons on loan, he won the Bundesliga in both campaigns.