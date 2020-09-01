James Rodriguez joins Everton, announcement expected soon

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is now an Everton player.

According to Gol Caracol, the 29-year-old has finalised his move to the Premier League and he will reunite with Carlo Ancelotti once again.





Everton were in talks with Real Madrid for a while and the two parties have secured an agreement now.

Rodriguez fell out of favour at Real Madrid and he needed the move to resurrect his career. Ancelotti could help him regain his form and confidence next season. It will be interesting to see how the 76-cap Colombian international adapts to English football.

He is a world-class player on his day and he should succeed in England.

As per the report, Ancelotti was very influential in the move. The Italian rates the player highly and he trusts Rodriguez’ ability to make a difference for Everton.

Everton needed to add some quality in the final third and Rodriguez will add goals, flair and vision to the side. He is an expert from set-pieces as well and his arrival will add a new dimension to the Everton attack next year.

Everton are thought to be closing in on the signings of Allan and Doucoure as well.