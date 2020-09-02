James Rodriguez and Allan set for Everton medical today

Everton have agreed on deals to sign James Rodriguez and Allan this summer.

According to Sky Sports, both players will undergo medicals with the Premier League club later today.





It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can complete the signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure after this. The Watford ace is thought to be a target for Ancelotti as well.

The Italian will be delighted to have pulled off the signings of Rodriguez and Allan. Both players have worked with Ancelotti before and the Everton manager could get the best out of them at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez fell out of favour at Real Madrid and he needed to leave in order to play regularly and regain his form. It was a similar situation for Allan at Napoli. The Brazilian was a key player for the Serie A side but he had fallen down the pecking order since Ancelotti’s departure.

Both players will be determined to get back to their best next season. It will be interesting to see how they adapt to the Premier League now.

Ancelotti was crucial to both transfers and he played a key role in convincing the midfield duo to join Everton.