James Pearce delivers verdict on Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is arguably one of the hottest young talents in world football at the moment, and heavyweight European clubs are vying for his signature.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Premier League giants Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sancho who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season for Borussia Dortmund. He has provided 19 assists as well for the German giants.
Sancho has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with some at Dortmund anticipating a bid from the Reds for the highly-rated 20-year-old.
James Pearce of the Athletic has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the England international. Klopp has spoken highly of Sancho before, but it is highly unlikely that Liverpool would move for him during the summer transfer window.
The highly reliable journalist has claimed that the Anfield hierarchy regard a price tag of around £120 million as inflated. Klopp is happy with his front three and doesn’t feel the trio would need to be broken up.
There is a suggestion that Sancho has the potential to be in Mohamed Salah’s class in the future, but right now, despite his mercurial talent, he is not there yet.
Liverpool are heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner, while the club retain strong interest in Kai Havertz as well.