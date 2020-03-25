James Pearce claims Klopp is ‘planning for the future’ with £150m forward on board

Recently many football pundits have debated that Mohamed Salah is not indispensable at Liverpool, and that Jurgen Klopp could consider selling him and buy the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho to replace him.
From Momo Sissoko to Darren Bent, Robbie Savage to Don Hutchison, all have felt that it’s worth thinking about offloading Salah who ‘can’t pass a ball five yards’.
“You watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things, but he does the most basic things so bad it’s untrue,” said former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison’s assessment. “He can’t pass a ball five yards. He seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on. If he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, he tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.”
However, according to James Pearce of The Athletic, Salah is not going anywhere, and that Klopp has no intention of selling him. He is 28, and yet to reach the peak of his career. The Egyptian has a contract at the club till 2025, and has a market value of £150 million.
He adds that Klopp is ‘planning for the future’ with Salah on board, and feels the front three are happy and hungry for more success at Anfield. The German boss understands that there will be a time when the trio would need to be broken up, but that will not happen in the summer.
Salah has been a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool since he joined the club from Roma for a reported fee of £43.9 million in 2017. He scored 70 league goals in his first 100 games, seven more than the previous best set by Fernando Torres.
He has also become the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen in 2002-03.
Salah scored 44 goals for the Reds in his first season at the club, and many people expect him to hit that target every season. But the Egyptian has evolved as a player with his tactical discipline (link-up play with Trent-Alexander Arnold on the right), and work-rate.
Despite taking time to regain full fitness after a shoulder injury, he netted 27 goals in all competitions and has 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.