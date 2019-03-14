James Milner reacts to Sadio Mane’s goal on Twitter

Liverpool tore Bayern Munich apart at the Allianz Arena in the return-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.
The Reds bagged a 3-1 victory, with Sadio Mane’s brace and a Virgil van Dijk header doing the damage.
The Senegalese, assisted through a perfect pass from the Dutch centre-back opened the scoring with a sublime piece of skill that left Manuel Neuer for dead.
Bayern pulled one back minutes after, after Joel Matip could only deflect Serge Gnabry cross beyond a helpless Alisson, but the visitors finished the job after the restart, with the Germans failing to threaten.
James Milner, who was brilliant in the middle of the park couldn’t help but react to Mane’s first goal – which was so good that manager Jurgen Klopp promised to watch it 500 times – on Twitter.
Great performance 💪🏻
Great result ⚽️
Great night 👊🏻
Thanks to the travelling fans in the heavens 👏🏻#manesfirstwasoutrageous#quartersherewecome#YNWA pic.twitter.com/KBVhDY4frl
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 14, 2019
Both sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield two weeks ago, and the Reds held a huge advantage ahead of the second leg as even a score draw in Germany would have been enough to send them through to the quarterfinals.
Liverpool made it to the Champions League final last year before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, and they will fancy their chances of going far again this term considering that not many teams will love to draw them when the last-8 fixtures are determined on Friday.