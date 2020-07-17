James Milner reacts as Leeds secure Premier League promotion

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has shared his reaction to Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites will now return to top-flight football after sixteen long years and the former Leeds player shared an emotional post on social media.





Milner tweeted:

West Brom crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield in the Championship earlier and Leeds are now five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. It will be interesting to see if they can go on and win the Championship now.

Leeds have had a fantastic season so far and Marcelo Bielsa will want to finish with silverware.

It will be interesting to see how they adapt to the Premier League next year. Leeds have played some outstanding football under Marcelo Bielsa and they will be looking to make their mark in the top flight next season.

West Brom will now need to finish strongly in order to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. Brentford are currently breathing down their necks in third place. West Brom will need a bit of luck now.

Brentford are one point behind the Baggies with a game in hand. They could easily secure automatic promotion if they win their remaining games.