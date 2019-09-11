James McFadden raves about Celtic star Ryan Christie

Former Scotland international and now a popular football pundit, James McFadden has showered praise on Ryan Christie, predicting he will have a big season for the Bhoys.
The 24-year-old started against Belgium, a game they lost 4-0 at Hampden Park, and he was one of the few players who really emerged with any credit from the match.
The Sky Sports pundit has showered heaps of praise on the midfielder saying he has got everything to be a success at Celtic. McFadden is also impressed with Christie’s work-rate, insisting that despite playing so high up the pitch, he constantly tracks back.
“His work rate, his drive, his determination to be a success at Celtic…there was talk of him going out on loan in the transfer window last season and it never happened, then he burst onto the scene for Celtic,” he said, as quoted by Football Scotland.
“He can see a pass, he is always on for a ball, he demands the ball, he flies into tackles, he’s got so much to his game, he’s got everything in his game for me.
“The most impressive thing for me is his work rate, because at one point he’s in the box, he’s trying to score a goal, they lose the ball, he’s the first one to track back.
He looks faster, he looks fitter, stronger, I think he’s going to have a really big season for Celtic, which can only benefit Scotland.”
Indeed, Christie has emerged as a key player for Neil Lennon’s side. At one point it felt like he would leave the club as he was struggling to get games under Brendan Rodgers.
However, he worked hard and forced his way into the team, and since then never looked back. He has started the season brilliantly scoring eight goals in all competitions already.
He is arguably one of the best players in the team at the moment, and if he can continue his form throughout the campaign, Celtic can expect yet another great season.