James McFadden comments on Lewis Ferguson to Rangers speculation

James McFadden thinks that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will end up disappointed in his reported pursuit of Lewis Ferguson, as quoted on BBC Scotland.

Rangers are interested in signing Ferguson from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.





The report has stated that Aberdeen do not want to sell the 20-year-old midfielder, who was at Rangers as a kid from 2009 until 2013.

Former Motherwell and Scotland international striker McFadden has raved about Ferguson, and believes that Aberdeen are unlikely to sell him to Rangers.

McFadded told BBC Scotland about Ferguson: “Aberdeen have shown in the past with the bids for Scott McKenna that they don’t have to sell, they won’t sell on the cheap.

“I don’t think they’d be keen to sell him to Rangers either. If Aberdeen want to keep him then he’ll stay.”

McFadden added: “Lewis Ferguson would be a huge loss to Aberdeen and if they’re going to show any ambition they’ll want to keep a hold of him.

“He’s a standout for them, he drives them on, he can play in so many different positions and he’s their go to guy.”

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Ferguson scored one goal and provided five assists in 28 Scottish Premiership matches for Aberdeen this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 league games for the Dons, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Good signing for Rangers?

Ferguson is a very good midfielder who has progressed well at Aberdeen, and the youngster’s dynamism and vigour will make Gerrard’s side a better team in the middle of the park.

Rangers could do with more youth and experience in the middle of the park for next season in which they will be aiming to stop Celtic from making it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row.