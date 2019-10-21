James McCarthy reveals his admiration for Celtic

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy has revealed his love for Celtic.
Speaking to the club’s matchday programme, the midfielder claimed that he has always been a Celtic fan and that he always wanted to play for the Hoops.
The 28-year-old also revealed that his family are Celtic fans as well and they used to travel to the derbies against Rangers together.
McCarthy hailed the atmosphere during the Celtic – Rangers games and he also revealed his admiration for the Crystal Palace fans.
He also revealed how he used to own the Celtic strips over the years.
It will be interesting to see if McCarthy gets to play for Celtic in the future. He would be a superb addition to Neil Lennon’s side.
The Palace midfielder would be a star in Scottish football if he decided to move there. Celtic could certainly use a combative presence like him in their midfield.
He would be the ideal alternative to Scott Brown. The Celtic star is past his peak and he will need replacing soon.
Before his injuries, he used to be a very good Premier League player and he will be hoping to regain that form and sharpness with Crystal Palace now.