James Maddison could be the final piece of jigsaw for Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has remained tight-lipped on the transfer front so far, but he did admit he may look to strengthen the attack before the window closes.
Klopp boasts one of the best attacking trios in Europe at the moment, and it seems he will put his faith in some of the young talents like Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson while assembling his squad for the upcoming season.
The left-back is one area where Klopp could look to sign a new player especially after the departure of Albert Moreno. The Reds boss could also look to sign a creative attacking playmaker to add a different dynamics to the side.
The return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to full fitness will be celebrated as a new signing, but Klopp should look to bolster his attacking midfield region in order to add more depth and quality to the side.
With that in mind, Liverpool must move for Leicester City’s mercurial talent James Maddison.
The Foxes signed Maddison from Norwich City last summer, paying £22.5million, and the move has proved to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old finished the 2018-19 campaign with seven goals and seven assists.
He was at his creative best last season, racking up 100 key passes – the only player in the Premier League to do so.
Back in June, The Mirror reported that Tottenham Hotspur were keen in signing the playmaker but the interest died down quickly after Leicester demanded £60m for the playmaker.
Spurs have probably shifted their attention elsewhere and it leaves Liverpool with no competition from Premier League rivals to sign him.
Maddison is extremely talented and has all the potential to become a top-class player. He would certainly find it hard to refuse if Liverpool comes up with an offer for him.
With the current Reds squad choc-a-bloc with quality players in almost every areas, a player of Maddison’s ability is bound to make Liverpool even better.