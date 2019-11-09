James Forrest would be a good signing for Newcastle

Newcastle should look to make a move for Celtic’s James Forrest.
The 28 year old would be a superb addition to Steve Bruce’s attack. The magpies could use someone like him.
Forrest has been in spectacular form for a while now and he seems to have hit the peak of his career.
Now would be a great time to sign him as a game changer. He will add flair, pace, directness and goals to the Newcastle side.
Newcastle should look to do everything in their power to sign him. He would transform their attacking unit alongside Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.
It will be interesting to see whether Celtic are open to a sale. Having said that, they have sold their key assets for the right price in the last few seasons.
Forrest is a valuable player for Lennon but if Newcastle come up with a good offer, Celtic might just find it tough to resist.
Newcastle need a game changer right now and someone like Forrest would galvanize the whole team and lift the fans.
Mike Ashley must back his manager in the market this January if the magpies are to end the season on a high.