James Forrest sends out a warning to Celtic’s title rivals

Celtic winger James Forrest has sent out a warning to the Hoops’ title rivals and they are ready to fight back after a slow start.
The Scottish champions haven’t had a great start to their season but Forrest believes that Celtic have the quality to bounce back and reclaim their throne.
He said: “We have Hibs, Leipzig away and then Hearts in our next three matches. They are big games and the ones we want to be involved in. Fair play to Hearts and Hibs as the pair of them have started brilliantly and that is why both teams are at the top. We know it is going to be a tough season. We are aware of that but we have the ability in our changing room. We are the champions and that makes it harder. Any team that plays us, home or away, they are going to make it difficult. Every team wants to beat us and that never changes but we have the right character in the dressing room to deal with that.”
Celtic take on Hibs and Hearts in two of their next three matches and winning those two games will give them the confidence to get back into the title race.
Brendan Rodgers’ men are third in the table right now and they will be desperate to close the gap.
Celtic were excellent against St. Johnstone last time out and they will be full of confidence right now. The defending champions will fancy their chances against Hibs and Hearts in the upcoming games.
Forrest is in red hot form as well and the winger will look to add to his goals tally. He scored four goals against St. Johnstone.