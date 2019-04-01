James Forrest reveals Neil Lennon’s high praise for Celtic teammate

Celtic winger James Forrest has heaped praise on his teammate Odsonne Edouard after his derby heroics.
The Frenchman scored one and set up another for the home side.
Forrest revealed that the Celtic striker was unfazed by the pressure surrounding the game and he was tremendous throughout the ninety minutes.
Celtic are now one step away from winning the title and Neil Lennon was very impressed with the young striker’s performance as well.
As per James Forrest, Lennon said after the game that it (Edouard’s performance) was one of the best Old Firm derby displays he has seen.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “Odsonne scored the first goal and then set up mine. He has scored in a few of these games now. The manager said afterwards it was one of the best Old Firm performances he’s seen. He was holding the ball up and contributed really well. You need your striker to be on top in games like this and he was tremendous for 90 minutes. You could see last season when he came in that he is so chilled. Nothing fazes him. Once he gets the ball at his feet he can bully defenders and it was a great performance from him.”
The Celtic striker will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager and his teammates. He is very highly rated at the club and he will be looking to improve further with time.
If he can continue to play like this, Celtic might find it hard to keep him at the club. Better teams will be vying for his services soon.