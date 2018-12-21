Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours James Collins tears up Aston Villa contract after injury, some fans react

James Collins tears up Aston Villa contract after injury, some fans react

21 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Defender James Collins has refused to get paid after injuring himself in training with Aston Villa.

The highly experienced defender earned himself a £10,000-a-week until the end of January after impressing Dean Smith but he picked up a knock shortly after.

Collins then tore up the paperwork of the deal worth around £50,000.

The Aston Villa manager is thought to be impressed with the player’s attitude and he will give the defender another chance to earn a new deal once he is fit.

It will be interesting to see if this affects Villa’s transfer plans in January. They are in need of some defensive depth and if Collins doesn’t recover soon, Smith will have to dip into the market for a defender.

Collins was signed as a back up option in defence. The experienced centre back is a free agent.

Aston Villa fans seem quite impressed with James Collins’ attitude as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Everton fans react to Marcel Brands' comments on Lozano
Liam Cooper returns from injury, some Leeds fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com