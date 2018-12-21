James Collins tears up Aston Villa contract after injury, some fans react

Defender James Collins has refused to get paid after injuring himself in training with Aston Villa.
The highly experienced defender earned himself a £10,000-a-week until the end of January after impressing Dean Smith but he picked up a knock shortly after.
Collins then tore up the paperwork of the deal worth around £50,000.
The Aston Villa manager is thought to be impressed with the player’s attitude and he will give the defender another chance to earn a new deal once he is fit.
It will be interesting to see if this affects Villa’s transfer plans in January. They are in need of some defensive depth and if Collins doesn’t recover soon, Smith will have to dip into the market for a defender.
Collins was signed as a back up option in defence. The experienced centre back is a free agent.
Aston Villa fans seem quite impressed with James Collins’ attitude as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Fair play to him. Should be given every chance to earn another short term deal 👏
— Dave M (@davmul5) December 20, 2018
That goes against everything we’ve ever heard about Collins.All credit to him
— Kevin Corcoran (@KevinCorAvfc) December 20, 2018
gutted for him
fairplay to him for not just taking the money though
— Zlatan1985 (@Zlatans1985) December 20, 2018
@thefordes a few more in there that could do with taking a leaf out of this mans book!!
— Michael Flanagan (@mflan90) December 20, 2018
Fair play. 👏
— Sam McAllister (@SupersizedSam) December 20, 2018