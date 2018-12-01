James Collins agrees Aston Villa deal, some fans react

Aston Villa are set to sign James Collins on a short term contract.
The former West Ham defender is a free agent right now and he has agreed to a five-week deal with the Championship side.
Collins was training with Aston Villa and the player seems to have proven his fitness and quality to Dean Smith.
It seems that Dean Smith is looking for a short term solution at the back. It won’t be surprising to see him buy a centre back in January.
The player could be a part of the squad against West Brom and it will be interesting to see if he makes his debut then.
Collins will bring some much needed depth and experience to the Villa back four. They have missed a figure like him since the departure of John Terry as a player.
Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their new signing and here are some of the best reactions.
