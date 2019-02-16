Leeds United target Jake Hastie urged to snub England move

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie has been linked with a move to Leeds United.
However, manager Stephen Robinson has warned the highly talented winger regarding a potential switch to English football.
Robinson believes that Hastie is a regular starter at Motherwell and he should stay there and continue his development with regular football.
At England, he might be playing for the youth team and he could lose his way.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “He’s playing regular first-team football, and I’d sit in front of any parent and tell them if their boy goes to England they will be playing Under-23 football, and will maybe lose their way”.
This is a recurring issue with several young talents and Robinson’s comments certainly make sense.
If Hastie moves in the summer, he should pick a side that can accommodate him in their starting lineup. At this stage of his career, he cannot afford to be a bench warmer or a youth player.
Hastie is only 19 and if he keeps developing at his current rate, he will be ready for a big move in future.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but the winger needs to be patient and he needs to concentrate on playing football every week.