Jadon Sancho would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are on the long list of Premier League heavyweight clubs that are said to be chasing Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.
According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keen to bring the exciting young talent to the Premier League.
The German club are already bracing themselves for bids next summer for the exciting 18-year-old who they believe has got the potential to become a £100million superstar.
The money quoted for the teenager is too high, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would refuse the meet that amount. However, Sancho is a top young talent, and he would be a wonderful addition to the side.
As a young, English attacking talent he is ideally suited for a club like Spurs. He has taken the Bundesliga by storm, managing six assists already this term.
His impressive form has earned him a spot in England’s national team squad, and Spurs should seriously consider signing him next summer.
Sancho is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in world football, and would be a dream signing for the north London club.
Mauricio Pochettino has shown great willingness to work with young talents, and has a proven track record of getting the best out of them.
When Spurs signed Dele Alli from Milton Keynes, he was an unknown player at that time. But Sancho is already making his presence felt, and if he arrives at Spurs, it would surely be the most exciting signing the north London club have made in recent years.