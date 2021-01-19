Jadon Sancho January move possible, but unlikely, says Sky journalist

Sky Sports journalist Raphael Honigstein has played down the chances of Jadon Sancho moving away from Borussia Dortmund this January.

Sancho was part of one of the most talked-about transfer sagas last summer, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund failing to finalise negotiations on his touted move to the Premier League.





This appeared to have an effect on his form, as the winger failed to register a single league goal in any of his first 11 Bundesliga appearances this season. However, he has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks, scoring and assisting twice in his last three outings.

Sky’s German football expert Ralph Honigstein has commented on his form, and dampened rumours that Man Utd could be back in for the England international in the current January transfer window, claiming that a deal of that stature is more probable in the summer.

Speaking on Sky’s Transfer Talk podcast, Honigstein said: “Everybody in Dortmund knows nothing will happen in January. The player (Sancho) is not agitating for a move. There’s a very clear agreement that transfers of that magnitude at Dortmund will only happen in the summer.

“There was a big transfer announced in January a couple of years ago. That was Christian Pulisic [to Chelsea] – but even his deal was the deal for the summer.”

While Honigstein has undermined the chances of Sancho moving to the Red Devils this month, he specified that the deal was still possible if the club was willing to make a deal in January.

“No one’s stopping (Manchester) United, if they went out, and felt really confident, to say, ‘let’s do this deal now, let’s make sure we get in now’. And maybe then announce it at the end of January. That’s inherently possible.

“We just haven’t seen or heard anything to suggest that they are indeed ready and willing to come back to that negotiation at the moment.”

Another factor which may impact negotiations is Man Utd’s league position. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are top of the Premier League at the time of writing, two points clear of rivals Man City in second having played a game more.

This may make them less desperate for quality additions, given that their current squad has proven to be capable of mounting a title charge. On the other hand, it may make Man Utd more inclined to spend in an attempt to push for the trophy.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be reluctant to sell any of their most valuable assets mid-season. The Black and Yellows sit in fourth place, seven points off the top. Letting key players go in January will almost certainly end their title hopes, and could cost them a Champions League place.