Jadon Sancho could join Liverpool…but it will take ruthless decision from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are now emerging as new favourites to sign Jadon Sancho next summer ahead of Manchester United, according to reports from the Independent.

Manchester United made a genuine attempt to sign Sancho all summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line. It remains to be seen whether they will make another attempt next summer, but there is now a feeling that Liverpool could well move and secure his signature.





Sancho looks set to spend the rest of the season at Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are now a more likely destination for him than United.

The England international, who has been hailed as ‘world-class’ by his current manager Lucien Favre, is a player Klopp admires.

Back in February, Klopp had revealed Liverpool were interested in signing Sancho, but the Reds manager knew that Manchester City would not want to sell to another Premier League club.

Sancho left the Etihad Stadium for Borussia Dortmund instead. Klopp said back in June:

“The red shirt [of Liverpool] would suit very well,” Klopp said in an interview with German newspaper Bild. “I don’t think such a transfer will be possible this season.

“He [Sancho] is a very interesting player. If he’s coming to Liverpool I would be the most surprised of all of us.”

Now, sources close to the player have revealed that he has a great chance of moving to Liverpool than to United next summer.

A ruthless decision from Klopp?

However, the addition of Sancho would mean Liverpool will have to reshuffle their attacking setup.

Sancho surely wouldn’t be happy to play second fiddle to the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, so Klopp will have to ship out either of the two in order to bring in Sancho to the side.

Dortmund are expected to ask a massive transfer fee for him, Liverpool would almost definitely have to break their transfer record to sign Sancho.

Sancho is an exceptional talent and he would be a superb signing for the Reds, but Klopp may have to take the ruthless decision to sell either Salah or Mane to accommodate him in the side.