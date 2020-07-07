Jadon Sancho moving closer to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

As per Journalist Sam Pilger, the winger is now moving closer to signing for Manchester United. Apparently, the German side are willing to cash in on the player and Sancho wants the move as well.





Personal terms won’t be a problem and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.

Jadon Sancho is moving closer to #MUFC; Dortmund are willing sellers, the player wants the move and personal terms are not a problem. It’s now about agreeing a fee both clubs can be happy with. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) July 7, 2020

Solskjaer needs a matchwinner like Sancho to truly put together a title-challenging team and if United manage to sign him, the Red Devils could give Liverpool and City a run for their money next year.

The former Manchester City winger has been in sensational form this past season. He has 20 goals and 18 assists to his name and he is only 20-years-old.

Sancho is only going to get better. It would be safe to assume that the England international will develop into a world-class player soon.

Manchester United have the financial muscle to pull off signings like these and Woodward must do his best to get the deal over the line this summer.

Solskjaer has an impressive attacking unit at his disposal already and Sancho could complete a fantastic attacking quartet alongside Martial, Rashford and Greenwood.