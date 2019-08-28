Jack Wilshere reacts on Twitter after bagging first-ever West Ham goal

West Ham United put League Two outfit Newport County to the sword in the second-round of the League Cup on Tuesday night, with goals from Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals in either half securing victory for Manuel Pellegrini’s side at Rodney Parade.
It was the first time both players have found the back of the net for the Hammers, and they will hope it’s the first of many.
Wilshere has been with West Ham since last summer after arriving from Arsenal, but only featured eight times before a long-term injury ruled him out of action.
The 27-year-old featured in the opening two league games of the new campaign and will hope to finally put his injury demons behind him this season.
Wilshere was glad to have finally opened his goalscoring account for West Ham, and here is how he reacted on Twitter after helping his side to the next round of via League Cup:
Into the 🎩
Felt good to score my first goal for @westham
The hard work continues ⚽️❤ pic.twitter.com/pyW2u6N4Bn
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) August 28, 2019
Without a doubt, a fully fit Wilshere brings quality to the Hammers midfield, and it will be interesting to see him available for the London Stadium outfit all through the campaign and going forward.
Injuries have prevented the England international from living up to expectations and fulfilling his huge potential, but this could be the season he finally gets things right after flying his own physiotherapist Declan Lynch in from Ireland for private sessions.