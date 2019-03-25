Jack Wilshere raves about West Ham teammate Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has lavished praise on his teammate Declan Rice.
The player recently made his debut for England and he has been in fine form for the Hammers this season.
Wilshere believes that Declan Rice is the best player in his position, in the country right now.
He said to the club’s official website: “I thought about texting him the other day, before Friday, but I decided not to, because there will have been so many people messaging him.
“I know what it is like when you’re preparing for your England debut. He will have just wanted to focus on the game.
“I’m really happy for him that he got some game time, because I believe he is the best player in his position in the country right now. He has done us proud, his family proud, and himself proud. I’m happy for him.”
Rice has been a key player for Manuel Pellegrini’s side and he deserves all the praise coming his way.
He is undoubtedly a quality defensive midfielder who has improved West Ham a lot. However, to say he is the best in his position in the country might be a bit premature.
The likes of Fernandinho and Fabinho offer a lot more and they are better than him right now.
The England international is still very young and he might overtake them in future when has a bit more experience.
However, there is no doubt that he is the best English defensive midfielder right now.
The likes of Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson are simply not as good defensively.
If Rice continues to develop at this pace, he would go on to become a Premier League star and a fine international for England.