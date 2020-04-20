Jack Wilshere picks Declan Rice as his favourite young Premier League player

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has named Declan Rice as his favourite young Premier League player during a recent Q&A session with the fans on Instagram Live.
Rice made the breakthrough from the club’s development side during the 2017/18 season and he has since transformed into a consistent performer for the Hammers.
Initially, the 21-year-old earned most of the playing time from the central defensive role but as he has progressed, he has settled into the defensive midfield position for the east London side.
In a recent Instagram Live session, Wilshere was asked to choose his favourite young Premier League player and he went with the name of Rice with whom he holds a close bond.
“You know what, there’s so many good young players. But the one that I get to see every day and I get to play with him, Dec. Declan Rice. He can go all the way, he’s unbelievable. Left foot, right foot and he’s a great lad. Love you, Dec!,” he told via Metro.
Rice has made 101 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions and over the past year, he has cemented a regular spot in the England national side after initially representing the Republic of Ireland.
He recently talked up the prospect of playing alongside Chelsea’s Mason Mount at the club level but it is highly unlikely that the Hammers could part ways with him during the summer.
Rice has more than four years remaining on his contract with the option for another 12 months and that puts the Hammers in a strong position to keep hold of his services.
Elsewhere, it has been reported that the Hammers have placed an £80m price tag on Rice’s head and no side is likely to pay such an amount with the current financial crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.
