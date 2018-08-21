Jack Wilshere issues warning to West Ham team-mates

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has warned his team-mates that they must all improve following the club’s poor start to the season.
The East London club opened their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side were decent during the first half against the Cherries and went into the break with a 1-0 lead after Marko Arnautovic converted from the spot.
However, they crumbled during the second half and goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook allowed the Cherries to claim three points.
The Hammers are now in 19th position and they play against Arsenal on Saturday.
The game will be emotional for Wilshere as he will be playing against his boyhood club.
Wilshere had actually hoped to remain with Arsenal but he had to leave this summer after the club’s new manager Unai Emery failed to give him assurances about regular first-team football.
Both sides go into the match having lost their opening games.
Arsenal will be the favourites though as they have actually had positives to take from their defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.
Speaking to West Ham’s website, Wilshere said: “That’s the thing about this league, that you haven’t got much time to be down. You have to be back on the training pitch and go again. We have got a lot of new players and we need to gel. At this level in this league, people aren’t given time, so we have to do it quick and all tuck in this week. We started well and we all wanted to win this week and we felt we were good enough to win. Obviously, the dressing room is devastated because we should have come away with something from the game, but we have to go again.”