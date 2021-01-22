Jack Wilshere finally comments on those reports that linked him with Rangers

Several reports in October claimed that English midfielder Jack Wilshere was in advanced talks with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers over a move to Ibrox.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack #Wilshere is in advanced talks with #Rangers. They can sign him as a free-agent. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 7, 2020

The 29-year-old was released by West Ham United on summer transfer deadline day after the final months of the three-year £100,000-a-week contract he signed in the summer of 2018 was cancelled, and a move to Ibrox was rumoured. However, he joined English Championship side Bournemouth earlier this month on a deal till the end of the season, and he has addressed those Rangers rumours on Twitter during a Q & A session. When asked whether Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard got in touch with him concerning a move to the Scottish Premiership giants, Wilshere replied thus:





Rangers appear keen to take a punt on him, and it will be interesting to see if a move to Ibrox works out, with talkSPORT saying a potential switch to link up with Steven Gerrard’s side”shouldn’t be ruled out”.

While the summer transfer window is closed, free agents can still be snapped up, and landing Wilshere could be a huge bargain for Rangers. It is without a doubt a risk and gamble signing a player that has played just 19 times since the beginning of 2018-19, but the Light Blues will pull out all the stops in their bid to prevent Celtic from winning a 10th straight league title, and a fit Wilshere can come good.