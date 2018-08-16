Jack Wilshere believes Lucas Perez will add quality to West Ham

Jack Wilshere believes that Lucas Perez will add quality to the West Ham side.
Wilshere knows Perez, 29, well having played with him at Arsenal.
Both players arrived at the Hammers during the summer transfer window from the Gunners.
Perez spent last season on loan in his homeland of Spain with Deportivo La Coruna following a mediocre first-season with Arsenal during the 2016-17 term.
Interestingly, Perez and Wilshere never played a competitive fixture together while they were on the books of Arsenal.
West Ham will be looking to bounce back following their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool this past weekend when they take on Bournemouth this weekend.
Manuel Pellegrini will be aware that there will be no excuses should his side fail to register points against Eddie Howe’s side.
Perez did not play against the Reds but could be handed his debut against the Cherries.
West Ham fans can be excited about the 29-year-old as there was no player in La Liga last season who had created more chances than him apart from the maestro that is Lionel Messi.
Wilshere is certainly excited about being reunited with the forward.
“To be honest, I’ve never played a game with him but I trained with him because last season we were both in a similar situation as we’d both been told we could leave [Arsenal],” the England midfielder told whufc.com.
“He decided to go to Deportivo and I decided to stay and fight for my place, but there was a period of three or four weeks when we were in a group who trained on our own and he has got real quality.
“He’s calm in front of goal, he can finish, he’s got a personality on the pitch, he’s got character and I’m looking forward to finally getting to play alongside him, you know.
“We’ve been teammates, if you like, for the last two and a bit seasons, but we’ve never played a game together so I’m looking forward to it.”