Jack Wilshere admits West Ham move hasn’t worked out for him

Jack Wilshere has admitted that his move to West Ham hasn’t worked out well for him.
The 28-year-old joined the Hammers on a free transfer in 2018 after his contract at Arsenal had expired.
Wilshere, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, has made only 16 appearances for the Hammers since joining the club.
This season he has appeared only three times for the London club and has struggled with injuries. Wilshere is suffering from a groin problem which has kept him out since October 2019.
Wilshere, who rejected a new contract offer at Arsenal before joining West Ham, has admitted that he hasn’t been able to play anywhere near the number of games he would have liked for his boyhood club.
“It hasn’t worked out for me, I’ll be honest,” Wilshere said.
“It hasn’t gone the way I wanted it to, I’ve missed too much football, I haven’t played enough games.
“I want to get it back on track, get my career back on track, get playing games week in week out and start to feel like a footballer again.”
Wilshere is undoubtedly one of the most talented midfielders in the country, but his career has been blighted by injuries. His stint with West Ham has been a mess, and it remains to be seen where he goes next as it is highly unlikely the Hammers will keep him at the club beyond the summer.
Also, doubts remain whether he will at all be able to regain his fitness and play 30-40 games in a season for any club. He is too good a player to drop down in the Championship, and sadly, not many clubs would take the risk of signing him.