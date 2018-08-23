Jack Ross confirms interest in Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has showered praise on Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and admitted that he wants to bring him at the Stadium of Light.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this week. The Black Cats are reportedly looking to sign him on loan with a view to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Ross has admitted that he likes the player and his qualities. Christie is a left-footed player and Ross admits that Sunderland do not have a lot of them in the squad in forward areas.
“Ryan is a player that I like, he has good qualities but again it is a balance between what we need in the squad,” said Ross, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“He is a left footer and we don’t have a lot of them in the squad in forward areas. He is a player that I am acutely aware of and he fits the kind of bracket in terms of he has played a lot of games for a young man.
“At the moment we are where we are and I don’t envisage anything changing quickly.”
The Scottish Sun reported earlier this week that Celtic will listen to offers for Christie as the Bhoys are looking to offload him in the summer transfer window.
He joined the Bhoys in 2015 but has failed to make an impact, managing only 10 league appearances till date. Christie spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and it seems another loan move is on the cards.
The Scotland international is out of contract next summer and won’t be offered a new deal. He is surplus to requirements under Brendan Rodgers, and the club want to recoup as much of their outlay on Christie as they can.