Jack Ross comments on Sunderland dressing room

Sunderland are flying high at the moment in League One this season. The Black Cats find themselves third in the league table behind Portsmouth and Peterborough, having played a game less.
They have undergone a massive rebuilding phase since dropping from the Championship, and under Jack Ross, the club is slowly finding their way back.
Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven games in League One, and won five of them. They are riding high on momentum at the moment, and Ross has said his squad is starting to believe that they can achieve something special this season.
The Black Cats are also well placed to advance in the Checkatrade Trophy and the feel good factor is back at Wearside. Ross has added that he has noticed his players recognising that it could be a good season for them.
Ross inherited a squad that suffered back-to-back relegations. However, Sunderland are now well placed to earn an automatic promotion to the Championship.
“It is amazing how it can just take off. I think if you use a lot of the same words, the same messages, the same language, then subliminally they start to take them in,” said Ross to the Sunderland Echo.
“I’ve noticed it before in dressing rooms where they start to say it, not because they’re trying to impress you but because they believe it themselves. They’re saying the things we’ve been saying for a while.
“I think they’re recognising that it could be a good season for them, an enjoyable season. You can play 20 seasons where you don’t achieve something.”